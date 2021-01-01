AFC Champions League 2021: Persepolis vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa are set to take on Persepolis in their third group game in the ACL 2021 campaign...

In their third match of the AFC Champions League group stage, Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa will take on Iranian club Persepolis FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.

FC Goa qualified for the ACL 2021 by winning the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.

Game Persepolis vs FC Goa Date Tuesday, April 20 Time 10:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have announced that they will telecast FC Goa's ACL campaign.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 3 Jio TV



Commentary will not be available in vernacular languages for the ACL games on Star Sports.

SQUADS

FC Goa have registered a 28-man squad for their ACL campaign this year.

All clubs are allowed to have at most four foreign players in their squad including a player from an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria for the Gaurs.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera have been left out from the squad that competed in the Indian Super League.

Indian forward Romeo Fernandes has been included in the FC Goa first team for the first time since 2016.

Goalkeepers :

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders:

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders:

Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards:

Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

KNOW THE OPPONENTS

FC Goa are up against a tough opponent after managing to hold their first two opponents to goalless draws.

2020 ACL finalists Persepolis are the defending champions of the Iran Pro League. The Red Army has lost only one game in the ongoing 2020-21 season of the league and are at the top of the table.

The Persian Gulf Pro League champions and last year's ACL runners-up are coached by Yahya Golmohammadi.

In their first two Group E fixtures, the Iranian club defeated UAE's Al Wahda 1-0 and then thrashed Qatar's Al-Rayyan 3-1.

Former Iran international defender Jalal Hosseini, midfielders Mehdi Torabi and Ahmad Nourollahi are the players to watch out for in the Persepolis squad.

Persepolis XI vs Al-Rayyan: Hamed Lak (GK); Jalal Hosseini, Siamak Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Vahid Amiri; Ehsan Pahlavan, Kamal Kamyabinia, Mehdi Torabi; Ahmad Nourollahi, Omid Allishah, Shahriyar Moghanlou.