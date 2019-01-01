AFC Asian Cup 2019: Mahesh Gawli - India rely on collective effort
Mahesh Gawli is remembered for his heroics in the 2007 Nehru Cup final against Syria in national colours.
"In 2011, it was difficult for us. We had prepared very well but there were tougher opponents like Australia and South Korea. But India has improved a lot since then. Yes, we gave our best in 2011 and this time also the players are very dedicated. They will give their all," the former India international defender told Goal.
The former Dempo SC stalwart believes that India will taste success as they rely on the collective effort rather on a few individuals.
"Whoever is playing for the country are all good players. I have full confidence in the defenders and goalkeepers. All are reliable players. All players in the Indian team are marquee for me. It will be a collective effort of the team," said Gawli.
India will start their AFC Asian Cup campaign against Thailand on January 6 at the Al Nahyan stadium in Abu Dhabi.