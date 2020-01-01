Adepoju: Why Chukwueze and Partey are African stars to look out for in La Liga

The former Real Sociedad midfielder lauded the progression of the Ghana and Nigeria internationals in the Spanish top-flight

ambassador Mutiu Adepoju believes midfielder Thomas Partey and 's Samuel Chukwueze can still get to a better level in if they maintain their impressive form.

The duo has been outstanding for their respective teams in the Spanish top-flight this season, with Partey producing solid displays in the middle of the park for Diego Simeone’s side and he has two goals to his credit after 24 appearances.

Chukwueze, on his part, has strengthened the Yellow Submarine’s charge for a European spot with a contribution of three goals and an assist in 26 league appearances in this campaign.

When quizzed about the African players he is looking out for in La Liga, Adepoju who played for 's reserve team between 1989 and 1992, picked the Super Eagles winger and the Ghanaian midfielder. He urged them to shun distraction as they continue their development in Spain.

“Thomas Partey is really doing very well, I've been following him for like 2 to 3 years now, when he was in the second team and after he was promoted to the first-team,” Adepoju said on La Liga's Inside Show.

“The way he's been playing, he has commanded a very good presence of himself. I'm delighted by the way he is playing and I believe we can look out for him, he's a great player and he is going to continue to be great in La Liga.

“Chukwueze is another young player who is doing well in La Liga. I believe in the next one year, he's going to explode if he continues that way.

“What happens to West Africans is that sometimes when you get to a certain stage, you believe that you've arrived, but if he keeps his cool and he continues progressing, developing the way he is, I believe he's going to get into a big team which is going to make him explode at any given time.”

The 2020-21 La Liga season is set to resume on June 11, three months after football-related activities were suspended on March 12.

The Seville derby between and will be the first match next Thursday before other clubs play their fixtures the following weekend.

Chukwueze’s Villarreal visit on June 13 while Partey’s Atletico Madrid travel to Bilbao to face the on June 14.