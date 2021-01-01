Adebayor: I didn't leave Koge for Legon Cities because of my girlfriend

The Niger star has opened up on his decision to make a comeback to the Premier League

New Legon Cities acquisition Victorien Adebayor reveals his return to the Ghana Premier League has nothing to do with his girlfriend.

Five months after leaving Inter Allies for Koge in Denmark, the Niger international made a comeback last week, sealing a half-season deal with The Royals who also have Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan in their fold.

In the announcement of his exit from Koge, director Per Rud suggested one of the reasons the attacker has struggled in Denmark was because of their inability to bring over his girlfriend to the country.

Article continues below

Adebayor has, however, rejected the statement during his unveiling on Friday: “I am very excited to join Legon Cities. It's a dream come true. I can't wait to get started. I have been received well since my arrival and I must say I am very grateful.

"The problem I had in Denmark was purely footballing. I was not playing and the main reason why I was there was to play and not any girlfriend issue.

"The reason I love Ghana football is because of the wide coverage of Ghanaian football and it gives you the opportunity to get a contract abroad.”

Legon Cities, caught up in a relegation fight as they currently sit just one place and two points above the danger zone, could hand Adebayor a debut in their next game against Berekum Chelsea.

"In this way, we meet the wishes of Adebayor. For personal reasons, he has a strong need to be close to his family for the time to come. We have listened to that," said Koge director Rud.

"We have come to the conclusion that if he does not thrive here because he [has not been himself and this] is the right solution.

“Adebayor’s first time in Denmark has not been easy. There has been the coronavirus. The paperwork with visas and work permits have been a long time coming. We have not yet succeeded in bringing his girlfriend to Denmark.

"At the same time, he has been hit by injuries, which has meant that he has not been given the desired playing time. Now he gets a period in a club where he is safe. At the same time, he can get in shape and, in addition to football, focus on family life.”

Adebayor left Inter Allies as the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, having registered 19 goals in 25 matches for the side.

With 12 goals last season, he topped the goal-king chart as of matchweek 15 when the championship was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.