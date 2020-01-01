Adarabioyo seals Blackburn Rovers win against Charlton Athletic

The Anglo-Nigerian scored his second goal in the Championship on Saturday

Tosin Adarabioyo's effort sealed ' 2-0 away victory at Charlton Athletic.

The loanee turned Stewart Downing's free-kick to the back of the net to give Rovers' a two-goal lead in the 37th minute, eight minutes after John Buckley opened the scoring.

Adarabioyo was in action for the entire duration - his 23rd appearance in the second division with two goals already to his name in this campaign.

Saturday's triumph at the Valley moved Blackburn to eighth in the league table with 50 points after 33 games, three points adrift of the play-off zone.

Adarabioyo will be aiming to help Rovers keep their third clean sheet in a row when they visit next Saturday.