Adams, Weah and Gioacchini withdraw from USMNT squad as Siebatcheu and Cappis join up as replacements

The U.S. will also see several big names depart following their first friendly against Jamaica

Tyler Adams, Nicholas Gioacchini and Tim Weah have withdrawn from the U.S. men's national team squad with Gregg Berhalter calling in midfielder Christian Cappis and forward Jordan Siebatcheu ahead of friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

The trio of departing players have withdrawn from the roster due to quarantine requirements in their respective areas, with several other players set to depart camp after the match against Jamaica on Thursday.

After that game, John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards, Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent will depart and return to their respective clubs in accordance with quarantine rules.

Who's in the USMNT squad?

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Christian Cappis (Hobro IK), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

FORWARDS: Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys)

Who is Siebatcheu?

Siebatcheu will be joining up with the USMNT for the first time, having only recently confirmed his desire to represent the U.S. on the international level.

The 24-year-old former France youth international is currently with Swiss side Young Boys, having featured for the club throughout their Europa League run this season.

Siebatcheu has scored nine goals in his last 13 appearances for Young Boys.

Who is Cappis?

Cappis will be joining the U.S. for his second camp, having also been called in for January camp in 2020.

The 21-year-old plays for Hobro IK in Denmark, where he has made 48 total appearances for the club.

