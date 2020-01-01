Adama Traore: Wolverhampton Wanderers star open to Real Madrid or Barcelona move

The wing-back has been in spectacular form for Wolves this season and has generated interests from a number of clubs in Europe

Adama Traore has stated he is open to return to his former side or join rivals .

The versatile pacy wing-back has been in fine form for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men this season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

His form has seen him linked to a number of European clubs, including Barca where he started his career and Real.

The forward admitted he is happy with , who currently compete in , but will not shut his door to the Spanish giants if the opportunity comes.

"It wouldn't be a problem for me [if Madrid called], I don't close my door to anything," Traore told Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia.

"Right now I am very happy where I am, the team and the people are fantastic.

"Being in Europe is a new stage for us and the physiotherapists work incredibly hard on ensuring our recovery [between the extra games].

“Offers from Madrid or Barca will come when they come, but my mentality is to continue growing as a player."

Wolves will take on in the first leg Round of 32 of their Europa League game on Thursday night and Traore does not see his side as favourites.

"We have a great opponent ahead of us; the challenge is exciting. The favourite tag is put on by others. Our mentality is to fight for 90 minutes," he added.

Early this month, the 24-year-old, who is eligible to play for Mali and , admitted he is yet to decide on his international future.