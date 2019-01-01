Adam Ounas: Nice sign Algeria winger on loan from Napoli

The Algeria international has returned to France, two years after his departure, on a season-long temporary switch to the Allianz Riviera

Nice have announced the signing of Adam Ounas on loan from club for the entire 2019-20 campaign, with the option to buy.

The 22-year-old becomes the latest attacking reinforcement in Patrick Vieira's squad after they completed the permanent signing Kasper Dolberg and Alexis Claude-Maurice this week.

Ounas will be aiming for regular playing time at Nice this season after playing a bit-part role for Napoli during the 2018-19 campaign where he played 18 Serie A matches, including six starts with three goals scored.

Article continues below

📱 Adam, tu as un message... pic.twitter.com/AjSZu5GXUj — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 30, 2019

The move marks a homecoming affair for the former player who was born in . He will unite with compatriot Youcef Atal, 's Bassem Srarfi and duo Racine Coly and Ignatius Ganago at the Allianz Riviera.

Earlier this summer, Ounas was part of the team that won the 2019 in .

He scored three goals in three appearances in the continental showpiece.