According to Maarten Wijffels of the Algemeen Dagblad, it was clear to see on Tuesday evening which players are in good form at their clubs, and which are not. He believes Donyell Malen and Jan Paul van Hecke are prime examples of the former group.

“Van Hecke has simply carried on regardless at Brighton,” he writes in the AD. “By early April, he had played 29 Premier League matches; he is fit and fresh. Ready for the mammoth task of a World Cup.” However, Wijffels also saw plenty of players disappoint.

“Conversely, there were also signs of how things work: Stefan de Vrij, Xavi Simons, Mark Flekken and Denzel Dumfries play little for their clubs, are part of a poorly performing team, or are still in the process of recovering from injury. You could see it in them.”

Wijffels then cautiously looks ahead to the World Cup squad. He focuses on the midfield, where competition is fierce. “Luciano Valente had a difficult week of training. It became clear that Feyenoord’s season has also taken its toll on him.”

The Groningen midfielder was allowed to play for fifteen minutes against Ecuador on Tuesday. In the friendly against Norway, he remained on the bench for the full ninety minutes. “Valente will be gutted about it himself,” said Wijffels.

“If we say that seven midfielders will be going to the World Cup, then Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders and Jerdy Schouten are already certain. Quinten Timber and Teun Koopmeiners will be too after this week,” he adds.

According to Wijffels, this means Valente’s World Cup place may well be in jeopardy. “Timber plays every week for Olympique Marseille. He led the charge after half-time against Ecuador. Koopmeiners is versatile, experienced and a reliable penalty taker, which is also a key factor ahead of the World Cup.”

“That makes six midfielders in total. So the battle for the seventh spot could well be between Kees Smit and Valente. Kenneth Taylor, Guus Til and possibly even Marten de Roon are also options. And yes, taking eight midfielders is an option too, but that would mean taking one fewer defender or striker.”