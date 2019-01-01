Actor McConaughey joins MLS expansion team Austin FC as part owner

The native Texan is among four new minority owners brought aboard by Anthony Precourt

Actor Matthew McConaughey has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer expansion side Austin FC, the team have announced.

Two Oak Ventures, the parent company who owns Austin FC, revealed the news as they announced new “local ownership partners” to the club on Friday.

That group included McConaughey, a Texas native who attended the University of Texas in Austin, and frequently attends basketball and football games at his alma mater.

McConaughey has also been seen at matches, wearing Austin FC gear, as guest of that team’s part-owner, Will Ferrell.

“Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin,” McConaughey said in a statement. “The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multicultural, creative and diverse cities in the world.

“Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future.”

McConaughey also added he considered this to be part of his legacy to the city.

"This is about legacy for me,” he said. “This is an investment in my children and our city’s future and our children’s future.

“It’s something I want to outlive me and outlive my children."

In addition to McConaughey, local energy executive Bryan Sheffield, Marius Haas, president and chief commercial officer of Dell technologies and Edouardo Margain, a technology entrepreneur were announced as part owners.

“It is my privilege to welcome my new partners to Austin FC,” club owner Anthony Precourt said in a statement. “This group knows and loves the city of Austin and the beautiful game. I can’t think of anyone better to help us realize our ambitions as a soccer club for this entire community.”

Austin FC are set to begin play in in the 2021 season.

The club was originally set to begin earlier, as the original plan was to relocate the , which was owned by Precourt at the time.

However, local business groups in Ohio stepped up to purchase the Crew, and Precourt instead gained the rights to begin an expansion franchise in Austin.

In addition to Austin FC, MLS is set to welcome multiple new franchises to the league in the coming seasons.

David Beckham’s Miami side is set to begin play next year in 2020, alongside Nashville, while earlier this week, St. Louis was awarded a team to join the league in 2022.