AC Milan vs Udinese: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 Serie A season kicks off this weekend as reigning champions Milan welcome Udinese to face them at San Siro on Saturday. The Scudetto holders ended their long wait for another top-flight league crown last term, dethroning rivals Inter to be crowned kings of Italy.
Watch AC Milan vs Udinese on fuboTV (start with a free trial)
Now, the Rossoneri will look to make it back-to-back triumphs this term, with their eye on a successful defence - and they'll want to ensure they get off on the right foot against their visitors at one of football's great grounds.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|AC Milan vs Udinese
|Date
|August 13, 2022
|Times
|12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
US TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|CBSSN
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Milan roster
|Goalkeepers
|Tătăruşanu, Maignan, Mirante
|Defenders
|Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjær, Florenzi, Gabbia
|Midfielders
|Bennacer, Adli, Tonali, Díaz, Bakayoko, Pobega, Krunić, De Ketelaere
Forwards
|Giroud, Ibrahimović, Rebić, Leão, Lazetić, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers
A last-gasp title win last term - made all the sweeter with it to knock Inter off their perch - means Milan are flying high once more - and they will back themselves to have a second successful crack at the Scudetto this year too.
The mid-season Qatar 2022 World Cup could throw a spanner in the works for several of their stars, but they will feel that they have the depth and resolve to ensure they come out firing on the other side as things stand.
Predicted Milan starting XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Krunic; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.
|Position
|Udinese roster
|Goalkeepers
|Silvestri, Padelli
|Defenders
|Ebosele, Masina, Udogie, Abankwah, Buta, Nuytinck, Benković, Bijol, Becão, Soppy
|Midfielders
|Lovrić, Arslan, Makengo, Jajalo, Walace, Palumbo, Samardžić, Pereyra
|Forwards
|Success, Beto, Deulofeu, Nestorovski, Vizeu
A trip to San Siro is tough in any year, but fresh from the hosts winning the title, few will have envied Udinese when the fixture list was released, setting them up for the toughest opening fixture of all.
But the visitors will back their chances of turning up a surprise when they make the journey to Milan, and hope they can deliver a shock to the system on the road.
Predicted Udinese starting XI: Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Masina; Soppy, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Success.
Editors' Picks
Last five results
|Milan results
|Udinese results
|Milan 7-1 Pergolettese (Aug 7)
|Udinese 2-1 Feralpisalò (Aug 6)
|Vicenza 1-6 Milan (Aug 6)
|Udinese 0-2 Chelsea (Jul 30)
|Marseille 0-2 Milan (Jul 31)
|Udinese 1-3 Chelsea (Jul 29)
|Wolfsberg 0-5 Milan (Jul 27)
|Udinese 2-1 Pafos (Jul 25)
|Zalaegerszegi 3-2 Milan (Jul 23)
|Udinese 1-2 Qatar (Jul 24)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|2//25/2022
|Milan 1-1 Udinese
|12/11/2021
|Udinese 1-1 Milan
|3/3/2021
|Milan 1-1 Udinese
|11/1/2020
|Udinese 1-2 Milan
|1/19/2020
|Milan 3-2 Udinese