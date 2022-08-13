AC Milan vs Udinese: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Rossoneri lift the curtain on their campaign chasing back-to-back triumphs - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Serie A season kicks off this weekend as reigning champions Milan welcome Udinese to face them at San Siro on Saturday. The Scudetto holders ended their long wait for another top-flight league crown last term, dethroning rivals Inter to be crowned kings of Italy.

Watch AC Milan vs Udinese on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Now, the Rossoneri will look to make it back-to-back triumphs this term, with their eye on a successful defence - and they'll want to ensure they get off on the right foot against their visitors at one of football's great grounds.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games AC Milan vs Udinese Date August 13, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream CBSSN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Milan roster Goalkeepers Tătăruşanu, Maignan, Mirante Defenders Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjær, Florenzi, Gabbia Midfielders Bennacer, Adli, Tonali, Díaz, Bakayoko, Pobega, Krunić, De Ketelaere Forwards Giroud, Ibrahimović, Rebić, Leão, Lazetić, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers

A last-gasp title win last term - made all the sweeter with it to knock Inter off their perch - means Milan are flying high once more - and they will back themselves to have a second successful crack at the Scudetto this year too.

The mid-season Qatar 2022 World Cup could throw a spanner in the works for several of their stars, but they will feel that they have the depth and resolve to ensure they come out firing on the other side as things stand.

Predicted Milan starting XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Krunic; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Position Udinese roster Goalkeepers Silvestri, Padelli Defenders Ebosele, Masina, Udogie, Abankwah, Buta, Nuytinck, Benković, Bijol, Becão, Soppy Midfielders Lovrić, Arslan, Makengo, Jajalo, Walace, Palumbo, Samardžić, Pereyra Forwards Success, Beto, Deulofeu, Nestorovski, Vizeu

A trip to San Siro is tough in any year, but fresh from the hosts winning the title, few will have envied Udinese when the fixture list was released, setting them up for the toughest opening fixture of all.

But the visitors will back their chances of turning up a surprise when they make the journey to Milan, and hope they can deliver a shock to the system on the road.

Predicted Udinese starting XI: Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Masina; Soppy, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Success.

Last five results

Milan results Udinese results Milan 7-1 Pergolettese (Aug 7) Udinese 2-1 Feralpisalò (Aug 6) Vicenza 1-6 Milan (Aug 6) Udinese 0-2 Chelsea (Jul 30) Marseille 0-2 Milan (Jul 31) Udinese 1-3 Chelsea (Jul 29) Wolfsberg 0-5 Milan (Jul 27) Udinese 2-1 Pafos (Jul 25) Zalaegerszegi 3-2 Milan (Jul 23) Udinese 1-2 Qatar (Jul 24)

Head-to-head