AC Milan vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan vs Salernitana in Serie A on TV and online in the United States.

AC Milan will hope to climb up the table in Serie A with wins in the bag as they take on Salernitana at the San Siro on Monday.

▶ Watch AC Milan vs Salernitana live on Paramount+ today!

After putting together three wins in a row, AC Milan were held by Fiorentina in the league. Their previous outing was a draw with Tottenham as they progressed to the quarter-final of the Champions League following a first-leg advantage.

Milan will be back in action against Salernitana who are struggling in Serie A in 16th position in the table. They have managed just one win in their last five outings and will hope to put up a fight at the San Siro.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Salernitana date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Salernitana Date: March 13, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Venue: San Siro

How to watch AC Milan vs Salernitana on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.



Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+

Salernitana team news & squad

Salernitana will be without their centre-back William Troost-Ekong who suffered an injury last month and is still unavailable. On the other hand, Pasquale Mazzocchi is set to make his first appearance since his injury layoff from November 2022.

Salernitana possible XI: Ochoa; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Crnigoj, Coulibaly, Bradaric; Kastanos, Candreva; Piatek

Position Players Goalkeepers Sepe, Ochoa, Fiorillo. Defenders Danililuc, Lovato, Bronn, Pirola, Bradaric, Sambia, Gyomber Midfielders Radovanovic, Bohinen, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Caviglia, Crnigoj, Kastanos, Pio Lervolino, Candreva, Mazzocchi Forwards Dia, Patek, Bonazzoli, Botheim, Valencia

AC Milan team news & squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be available for selection but he will not be starting the game for AC Milan against Salernitana.

Junior Messias will be unavailable for selection due to an injury.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw; Calabria, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Leao; Origi