AC Milan vs Roma: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

AC Milan will look to keep up the pressure on Scudetto holders and rivals Inter when they kick off 2022 against fellow European hopefuls Roma in a blockbuster clash at San Siro.

Stefano Pioli will welcome Jose Mourinho back to the ground where he once coached his side's sworn enemies - with three crucial points on the line for both teams as they look to fulfil their respective ambitions.

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games AC Milan vs Roma Date January 6, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position AC Milan roster Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Maignan, Plizzari, Mirante, Desplanches, Jungdal Defenders Calabria, Ballo-Toure, Romagnoli, Conti, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Gabbia Midfielders Bennacer, Castillejo, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Kessie Forwards Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Leao, Maldini, Messias, El Hilali, Pellegri

Stefano Pioli saw his side come up shy of rivals Inter last term in the race for the Scudetto and they remain in the shadow of them once more this term.

But the gap remains a small one and the Rossoneri boss will be fully aware that he can trim it with some well-placed results - as long as his star men do not slip up as they see in the new year.

Predicted AC Milan starting XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bakayoko, Tonali; Messias, Diaz, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic.

Position Roma roster Goalkeepers Patricio, Boer, Mastrantonio, Fuzato Defenders Karsdorp, Ibanez, Vina, Smalling, Calafiori, Santon, Reynolds, Fazio, Mancini, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Missori, Ndiaye, Tripi Midfielders Cristante, Pellegrini, Villar, N'Zonzi, Veretout, Zaniolo, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Volpato, Mkhitaryan Forwards Abraham, Perez, Shomurodov, Mayoral, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, Persson, El Shaarawy

Jose Mourinho certainly knows his way to a win at San Siro, having led Inter here over a decade ago, and he'll know that his Roma team could definitely do with something of a minor upset to deliver on their European promise

But he'll have to take out his hosts to get that, setting up a tough task at hand for the Giallorossi as they welcome 2022.

Predicted Roma starting XI: Patricio; Kumbulla, Mancini, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham.

Last five results

AC Milan results Roma results Empoli 2-4 AC Milan (Dec 22) Roma 1-1 Sampdoria (Dec 22) AC Milan 0-1 Napoli (Dec 19) Atalanta 1-4 Roma (Dec 18) Udinese 1-1 AC Milan (Dec 11) Roma 2-0 Spezia (Dec 13) AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool (Dec 7) CSKA Sofia 2-3 Roma (Dec 9) AC Milan 2-0 Salernitana (Dec 4) Roma 0-3 Inter (Dec 4)

Head-to-head