AC Milan vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan will take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. The Italian team has lost both their friendlies so far this pre-season, whereas the Spaniards have won two out of their three fixtures.
Milan were defeated by Real Madrid 2-3 and then were beaten by Serie A rivals Juventus on penalties. Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid in the pre-season version of the El Clasico and also managed to secure a win against Vissel Kobe. The La Liga champions were only beaten by Arsenal during their US tour.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Milan vs Barcelona kick-off time
|Date:
|August 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Allegiant Stadium
The game between Milan and Barcelona will be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 11 pm BST for fans in the US.
How to watch Milan vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The Milan vs Barcelona fixture will be shown live on multiple channels in the United States (US), namely ESPN, fubo and Sling TV. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Milan team news
Milan will have to cope without Davide Calabria, who suffered an injury and had to be substituted early in the clash against Juventus in the previous match.
In the attacking third, Rafael Leao and Pulisic are expected to team up with Olivier Giroud.
Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, T Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez
|Defenders:
|Ballo-Toure, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori
|Midfielders:
|Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers
|Forwards:
|Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore
Barcelona team news
Both Andreas Christensen and Gundogan sustained injuries against Real Madrid and are unlikely to participate in the clash against Milan.
Inigo Martinez could miss the game due to a foot injury. Aside from the trio, Barcelona are in good shape.
Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, R Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, J. Araujo, Dest, Lenglet, Faye, Valle
|Midfielders:
|Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Dembele, Fati, Ferran, Raphinha, Abde, Yamal
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2018
|Milan 1-0 Barcelona
|International Champions Cup
|November 2013
|Barcelona 3-1 Milan
|Champions League
|October 2013
|Milan 1-1 Barcelona
|Champions League
|March 2013
|Barcelona 4-0 Milan
|Champions League
|February 2013
|Milan 2-0 Barcelona
|Champions League