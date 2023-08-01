This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Allegiant Stadium
How to watch the pre-season friendly between Milan and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. The Italian team has lost both their friendlies so far this pre-season, whereas the Spaniards have won two out of their three fixtures.

Milan were defeated by Real Madrid 2-3 and then were beaten by Serie A rivals Juventus on penalties. Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid in the pre-season version of the El Clasico and also managed to secure a win against Vissel Kobe. The La Liga champions were only beaten by Arsenal during their US tour.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milan vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date:August 1, 2023
Kick-off time:11 pm EDT
Venue:Allegiant Stadium

The game between Milan and Barcelona will be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 11 pm BST for fans in the US.

How to watch Milan vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

ESPNWatch here
ESPN 2Watch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
fuboTVWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The Milan vs Barcelona fixture will be shown live on multiple channels in the United States (US), namely ESPN, fubo and Sling TV. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Milan will have to cope without Davide Calabria, who suffered an injury and had to be substituted early in the clash against Juventus in the previous match.

In the attacking third, Rafael Leao and Pulisic are expected to team up with Olivier Giroud.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, T Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez
Defenders:Ballo-Toure, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders:Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers
Forwards:Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore

Barcelona team news

Both Andreas Christensen and Gundogan sustained injuries against Real Madrid and are unlikely to participate in the clash against Milan.

Inigo Martinez could miss the game due to a foot injury. Aside from the trio, Barcelona are in good shape.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, R Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Araujo, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, J. Araujo, Dest, Lenglet, Faye, Valle
Midfielders:Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido
Forwards:Lewandowski, Dembele, Fati, Ferran, Raphinha, Abde, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 2018Milan 1-0 BarcelonaInternational Champions Cup
November 2013Barcelona 3-1 MilanChampions League
October 2013Milan 1-1 BarcelonaChampions League
March 2013Barcelona 4-0 MilanChampions League
February 2013Milan 2-0 BarcelonaChampions League

