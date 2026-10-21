Injury nightmare! Milan suffer double blow as Goncalo Ramos and Samuel Chukwueze ruled out of Bournemouth clash

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AC Milan have been hit by a devastating double injury blow ahead of their crucial Europa League meeting with Bournemouth on Thursday. The Rossoneri will be forced to navigate the European tie without two of their key attacking options following a disastrous morning at the club's training ground.

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Calf problem sidelines Portuguese star

The primary concern for the Italian giants involves Portugal international striker Goncalo Ramos, who has been effectively ruled out of the upcoming fixture against the Cherries. According to Sky Sport Italia, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward suffered a calf muscle overload during a session at Milanello, throwing Ruben Amorim's tactical plans into significant disarray just hours before kick-off.

Medical staff are scheduled to perform a series of comprehensive tests on Thursday to evaluate the extent of the muscular damage. These examinations will be crucial in determining exactly how long the striker will be unavailable for selection, as Milan sweat over the fitness of a player who joined for €74 million plus add-ons in the summer and has registered three goals in nine appearances across all competitions this term, including a strike against Salzburg in the Europa League.

Chukwueze facing long-term absence

Adding to the frustration for the San Siro faithful is the news regarding Samuel Chukwueze. The Nigerian winger has also been withdrawn from the squad to face Bournemouth after sustaining a hip injury. While Ramos' status remains subject to further testing, the outlook for Chukwueze appears significantly more bleak as the club assesses his condition.

Initial indications suggest that the former Villarreal man could be facing a prolonged spell on the treatment table, with fears that he might be sidelined for several months - a frustrating setback for the Nigerian, who has made eight appearances for Milan across all competitions this season, failing to find the net but contributing two assists.

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Camarda handed European opportunity

With Ramos unavailable to lead the line, the door has opened for teenage sensation Francesco Camarda to step into the spotlight once again. The highly-rated Italian youngster is expected to be named in the starting XI as the focal point of the attack, marking what would be his second consecutive start in this season's continental competition.

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The 18-year-old forward has been tipped for a bright future at the club, and this unexpected injury crisis has accelerated his integration into the first-team setup, offering a major opportunity for the youngster who has made three appearances for Milan across all competitions this season - playing 68 minutes in total without a goal contribution yet.

Mixed European starts for Milan and Bournemouth

Milan opened their Europa League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Benfica, before bouncing back in style during the second matchday with a resounding 4-0 victory away to Salzburg. Up next for the Rossoneri are a Bournemouth side who may be struggling domestically, but remain undefeated in Europe after securing a 2-1 away win against Real Sociedad followed by a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Sturm Graz on home soil.