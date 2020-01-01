Abubea: Ghana striker notches hat-trick as Racing Santander thrash Caceres

The striker shone brightly in the all-Reto Iberdrola friendly as she found the target thrice on Sunday evening.

Princella Adubea scored three goals for Racing Santander as they claimed a 5-2 win over Caceres in a preseason-friendly on Sunday.

The international joined the Reto Iberdrola outfit in June from Spanish top-flight side Huelva on a one-year deal after the expiration of her contract, with 21 appearances and one goal to her name.

With just a few days left to start of the new season, the Black Queens star is hoping to enjoy an impressive campaign in the front of goal as Racing eye a top-flight promotion from the Reto Iberdrola division this term.

Racing started the contest on a high as Adubea gave them an early lead after seven minutes against their Reto Iberdrola rivals before she doubled the lead to earn her brace two minutes later.

However, Caceres staged a fightback in the second half and were rewarded when Andrea Fernandez pulled one back two minutes after the restart of the match.

In the 67th minute, Liu recovered the hosts' two-goal lead with their third but the visitors went on to reduce the deficit to one again thanks to Fernandez's second two minutes later.

Red-hot Adubea hit her treble and the hosts' fourth in the 70th minute before Yami Badell gave them the fifth two minutes later to seal the big morale-boosting triumph.

After her four goals, Adubea, who lasted the duration, set her sights leading Racing to a top-flight promotion this season as they launch their Reto Iberdrola campaign on October 10.