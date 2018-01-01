'Absolute GOAT!' - Arsenal fans go wild over incredible Ozil pass in Burnley game

The German was back in the starting XI for the Premier League clash and showed his class with a sublime through-ball in the build-up to the first goal

Arsenal fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing Mesut Ozil pull off an incredible defence-splitting pass in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener against Burnley.

The German midfielder was restored to Unai Emery's starting XI for the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium, and was given the captain's armband after a week full of speculation that he may be leaving the club.

And the 30-year-old produced a moment of magic to pull off what seemed an impossible through ball, cutting inside from the right onto his left foot and arrowing a pass through to Sead Kolasinac.

Article continues below

That would eventually lead to Aubameyang slotting home past Joe Hart to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead, and Arsenal fans couldn't hide their delight at Ozil's role in the move...

That goal would see the Gunners go into the half-time break with the lead in the match, the first time they've done so in the Premier League this season.

Aubameyang would go on to add his second shortly after half-time, racing onto Alexandre Lacazette's through pass before firing a shot past a helpless Hart in the Burnley goal.

And that goals means that the Gabon international has 22 in his 31 total Premier League appearances for the Gunners, which is five more than any other player had previously achieved for the club at that stage, with Thierry Henry having netted 17.