Abdullahi Shehu opens season account as Bursaspor clinch first 2019 win

The Nigeria international got off the mark to help the Green Crocodiles halt their six-game winless run at Bursa Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium

Abdullahi Shehu scored his first goal of the season in Bursaspor’s 3-2 win over Sivasspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 25-year-old who made his sixth appearance for the Green Crocodiles this term helped his side claim their first win in 2019.

The home team started the game unimpressively after Emre Kılınc put the Yigidos in front six minutes into the encounter.

Shehu then levelled proceedings in the 19th minute after heading home Yusuf Erdogan’s cross.

In the 62nd minute, Henri Saivet put the Green Crocodiles in front for the first time in the tie before Delvin N’Dinga restored parity to Hakan Keles’ men.

Aytac Kara then scored the winner at the death as Samet Aybaba’s side halted their six-game winless run at Bursa Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium.

The former Anorthosis player featured for the entire duration of the game as well as Mali international and on-loan winger Fousseni Diabate who could not help his side from avoiding a defeat in the game.

The win saw Bursaspor move out of the relegation zone to 14th spot after gathering 27 points from 24 games.

They will hope to continue with the winning ways when they visit Ankaragucu in their next league game on Saturday, March 9.