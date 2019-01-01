A total of nine players to face FAS disciplinary committee, after breaking of curfew during SEA Games campaign
A total of nine players from the Young Lions squad will be facing disciplinary charges after it was found out that they had broken a curfew, during their disastrous SEA Games campaign.
Earlier reports suggested that there were only six players involved - Lionel Tan, Joshua Pereira, Zharfan Rohaizad, Tajeli Slamat, Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Kenji Rusydi - who were all guilty of breaking curfew time, after a 3-0 defeat to Thailand.
However, after thorough investigations, it was revealed that another three players were involved. The trio of Hami Syahin, Saifullah Akbar and Shah Shahiran were all found guilty as well and will face stiff disciplinary actions once the squad returns to Singapore.
The Cubs endured a difficult campaign in the Philippines as they exited the group stage with underwhelming performances, against Laos, Thailand and Indonesia. Singapore's 7-0 win against minnows Brunei was the only consolation for a team that failed to achieve its objective securing gold for the nation.