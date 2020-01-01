A team like Bayern Munich hasn't appeared in Europe for many years - Lopetegui

The Spanish manager knows his side face a massive challenge against the German giants

Julen Lopetegui believes there has not been a European side as dominant as in some time, as his team prepare to face the winners.

Bayern – under the tutelage of Hansi Flick – won the treble last season.

The giants appeared to have stagnated under previous boss Niko Kovac, but have thrived since Flick took charge.

Article continues below

More teams

Sevilla, meanwhile, finished in 's top four and capped off their season with yet another triumph – a record sixth triumph in the competition.

Though Lopetegui hailed Flick's all-conquering side, he believes Sevilla have what it takes to challenge Bayern in Thursday's UEFA Super Cup contest in Budapest.

"A team like this has not appeared in Europe for many years," Lopetegui told a news conference.

"Bayern have a coach who deserves a lot of credit for the way he has led the team and has given a strong identity.

"It is very difficult to do what he has done because they know exactly how they want to play, how they want to attack, where they are going to defend.

"We come to this game with high hopes. We have a real desire and we are excited to compete again. Playing against this team has to motivate us and make us grow.

"We are going to need the best physical, mental and collective characteristics of the whole team to be able to beat Bayern.

"We will try to get them to give their best version and face the game in the best possible way."

While Sevilla are yet to start their La Liga campaign, Bayern kicked off their Bundesliga season with an 8-0 demolition of Schalke on Friday.

Lopetegui's side have played just once since beating 3-2 in the Europa League final last month as they defeated 3-2 in a friendly last week.

Sevilla are scheduled to start their new league season against on October 3 after finishing fourth in La Liga last term.

beat on penalties in the Super Cup last year with the game ending 2-2 after extra time and Tammy Abraham the only player unable to convert their spot-kick.