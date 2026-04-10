Real Madrid’s management is considering turning to the French school of coaching after the success of Zinedine Zidane’s experience, as he was the last Frenchman to take charge of the Spanish team’s technical duties.

Since becoming a professional coach, Zizou has led only one team—Real Madrid—in two spells, achieving major success each time. It is enough to point to winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

French network RMC Sport revealed today, Friday, that Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, has entered Real Madrid’s calculations, as the club is looking for a new coach for next season, to succeed Spaniard Álvaro Arbeloa, who has been delivering inconsistent results.

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Deschamps had previously announced that he would leave the French national team after the World Cup, scheduled for next summer, after a 14-year tenure, while all expectations indicate that Zidane will be his successor.

Since announcing his departure from his post in January 2025, Deschamps, a two-time world champion (1998 as a player and 2018 as a coach), has confirmed that he will continue working on the coaching benches.

The French coach said, “I’m ending a long and wonderful period, but I’m certainly not on the road to retirement. Some say I will retire—no. I’m just ending a stage, and after that there will be a different and beautiful stage.”

He was clear about his next destination, revealing that he leans toward coaching clubs rather than national teams, saying, “I shouldn’t say ‘impossible,’ but I don’t see myself coaching another national team. What the France national team represents to me, and the national anthem—I can’t imagine myself on a bench listening to a different anthem.”