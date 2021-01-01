'A new step towards history' - PSG superstar Mbappe delighted with 100th Ligue 1 goal

The World Cup winner expressed his happiness after bringing up a century of French top-flight goals during a comfortable win over Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe was delighted after scoring his 100th Ligue 1 goal at the weekend, which he described as "a new step towards history".

Mbappe scored PSG's opener 15 minutes into their top-of-the-table clash against Lyon on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old found the net again in the second half to bring up his ton in the French top flight as Mauricio Pochettino's side stormed to a 4-2 victory, and he expressed his hunger to go on and achieve even bigger things after the final whistle.

What's been said?

"It was a good day to score my 100th goal in Ligue 1," Mbappe told Canal Plus. "I knew I was two goals short. After I gave [Nantes striker] Randal Kolo Muani a goal last week, I had to make up for it!

"It's another stage in my career, another step towards history. The road has only just begun."

Mbappe's Ligue 1 century

Mbappe began his professional career at Monaco in 2015, and didn't take long to make his mark after graduating to the senior squad.

The Frenchman scored 27 goals in 60 games for the Stade Louis II outfit, including 16 in the league as he helped the club win the title in his breakthrough 2016-17 campaign.

PSG lured Mbappe to Parc des Princes at the end of that season and he has since taken his game to even greater heights, scoring 120 goals in his first 160 outings for the club.

The World Cup winner's brace against Lyon took his tally to 84 in Ligue 1 for the reigning champions, and he will have the chance to increase his haul even further when Pochettino's side take on Lille after the international break.

Will Mbappe still be a PSG player next season?

Speculation over Mbappe's future has been raging in recent months, with it suggested that he could complete a move away from Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a big-money swoop for the France international, who is now approaching the final 12 months of his current contract, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in his services.

However, PSG have made it their priority to tie Mbappe down to fresh terms before the market reopens, with the club's sporting director Leonardo relaxed about the whole situation.

"When we see Kylian's last performance and his number of goals, reaching 100 goals like that, at only 22 years old, it's really incredible," he told Canal Plus after the Lyon game.

"But hey, today is not the day to talk about his contract."

