A new development puts Al-Hilal in an awkward position regarding the move to re-sign Cancelo from Barcelona

It seems that a thrilling saga is about to reach its conclusion at Camp Nou, where dreams and ambitions intertwine – or perhaps it will take an unexpected turn.

Barcelona are quietly working behind the scenes to retain one of their current star players, Portuguese full-back João Cancelo, who is on loan from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The Catalan club signed Cancelo last January, bringing him in on loan from Saudi club Al-Hilal until the end of the current season.

This is the 31-year-old Portuguese player’s second spell with Barça, following his successful spell in the 2023–2024 season when he was on loan from English side Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian journalist specialising in player and manager transfers in Europe, Cancelo has made it clear he wishes to remain at Barcelona, and the club welcomes this move, provided the player agrees to a salary adjustment in line with the team’s financial situation.

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Fabrizio Romano noted on his Twitter account: “Barcelona have informed the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, of their official desire to keep the Portuguese full-back, and discussions regarding the details of this matter have already begun.”

Romano confirmed: “Cancelo himself is showing great enthusiasm for staying, considering himself a fan of the club and feeling happy within its walls.”

Meanwhile, parallel negotiations are taking place between Barcelona’s management and Saudi club Al-Hilal to determine the structure and terms of a future deal, as João Cancelo’s contract with ‘Al-Hilal’ runs until the summer of 2027.