'A legend goes away' - Nchout mourns passing of Cameroon music icon Dibango

The Indomitable Lionesses has joined the world to commiserate the passing of the 86-year-old saxophonist due to the coronavirus

Ajara Nchout has expressed her condolences to Cameroonian music legend Manu Dibango, who passed on after succumbing to the coronavirus.

The entertainment world was thrown into mourning following the death of the African saxophone legend at the age of 86 after suffering from the deadly virus in .

Dibango hit fame with his famous 1972 jam Soul Makossa and is one of the first world icons to die from Covid-19.

The tragic demise of the musician shook the world and the Valerenga star took to social media to mourn his passing.

"A legend goes away. A star has gone out on the African and world sky," Nchout wrote on her Instagram page.

"Manu Dibango our flagship, our pride leaves us, orphan of his music, of his good humour.

"The Lion of the saxophone could not defeat Covid-19, but we will continue to defeat this disease for him.



"May the creator fill you with its benefits. Thank you for the happiness and pride that you have given us."

