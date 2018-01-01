A-League Review: Glory down Jets to stay unbeaten

There were wins for leaders Perth Glory and Melbourne City in the A-League on Sunday.

Perth Glory continued their unbeaten start to the A-League season as two first-half goals saw them to a 2-0 victory at Newcastle Jets.

Tony Popovic's men moved back to the top of the table and were given plenty of help at McDonald Jones Stadium, where they took the lead from the penalty spot in the third minute.

Joel Chianese was brought down by Jets goalkeeper Glen Moss and Neil Kilkenny calmly stroked the spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

Jason Davidson doubled their advantage in the 25th minute, volleying in after poor play from Moss and the Jets defence led to pinball in the area, and a fightback never looked on the cards.

Melbourne City won by the same scoreline at Adelaide United, leapfrogging them in the table in the process.

Jordan Elsey put through his own net to send Melbourne ahead, and Paul Izzo's failure to handle Luke Brattan's low drive made the points safe for the visitors.