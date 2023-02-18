WATCH: USMNT star McKennie saves Leeds with massive goal-line clearance

Weston McKennie was in the right place at the right time for Leeds as the American cleared a shot off the line in Saturday's clash with Everton.

McKennie makes crucial clearance

Maupay chance pushed off the line

Leeds and Everton fighting against relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie was able to clear Neal Maupay's shot off the line in the first half, helping Leeds survive a set piece sequence that saw Everton swarm their box. The Toffees had several good chances in the opening 45, the best of which was cleared away by McKennie in a moment that could be vital in the relegation race.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Leeds and Everton are among those fighting not to get sent down to the Championship next season, with the two clubs part of a significant group of relegation contenders. Entering Saturday's clash, Leeds maintained a one-point lead over Everton just outside the relegation zone.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Up next for Leeds is a match with another team competing near the bottom of the table, Southampton, who were recently linked to Leeds' former manager, Jesse Marsch, before reports indicated that the two sides would not come together for a deal.

