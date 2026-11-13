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Serbia vs Germany Match Preview

Germany travel to the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade on Friday evening for a UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture against Serbia, with Jürgen Klopp's side looking to take a significant step towards the quarter-finals.

Serbia sit bottom of the group without a single point from four matches, making this a must-win in name if not in fact for Veljko Paunović's side. They have lost all five of their most recent games across all competitions, conceding twelve goals in the process.

Germany arrive in a far stronger position, sitting third in the group with five points. Klopp has been clear about the stakes, describing Monday's home fixture against the Netherlands in Berlin as a "final" — but only if his side take care of business first in Belgrade.

Niclas Füllkrug returns to the squad after more than a year away from international football, leading the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals for Werder Bremen. His physical presence gives Germany a different attacking option as Klopp continues to shape his preferred system.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal after reclaiming the number one shirt under Klopp. The Ajax loanee, who missed the 2026 World Cup through injury, has spoken openly about the relief of finally receiving the trust of a national team manager.

The match is played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction for discriminatory incidents, with only children under 15 permitted to attend. Germany defender Philipp Treu noted the empty stadium could actually help the visitors communicate more freely on the pitch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Serbia vs Germany live, including TV channel and live stream options.

Team News and Injury Latest

For Serbia, Nemanja Maksimovic is suspended and will play no part in the match. Aleksandar Stanković and Aleksa Terzić are both sidelined through injury. Paunović's projected XI is expected to line up with Vanja Milinković-Savić in goal, a back four of Gudelj, Sukačev, Babić and Nedeljković, Eraković and Sergej Milinković-Savić in midfield alongside Samardžić and Džodić, with Mitrović and Cvetković leading the attack.

Germany have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the fixture. Klopp's projected starting eleven features ter Stegen in goal, a back four of Brown, Tah, Treu and Schlotterbeck, with El Mala, Karl and Nmecha in midfield, and Wirtz, Kimmich and Havertz further forward. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in this same Nations League group on October 1, 2026, when Germany won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Germany have won three, drawn one and lost one, with Serbia's sole victory coming at the 2010 World Cup. Germany have scored a total of six goals across those five meetings and conceded three.

Serbia have lost all five of their most recent matches, recording no wins and no draws across that run. They have scored five goals and conceded twelve in that period. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on October 4, and they also lost 2-0 to Germany earlier in the group stage. It is the worst current form record in Group A2.

Germany's last five matches produced one win, two draws and two defeats. They scored four goals and conceded two across those fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Greece on October 4. The win in that run came against Serbia themselves, a 2-0 victory earlier in this Nations League group phase.