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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGreece
Watch Netherlands vs Greece for free with a 5-day Fubo trial
Neil Bennett
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Netherlands vs Greece live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League A soccer fore free and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands vs Greece
Netherlands
Greece
UEFA Nations League A

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Netherlands and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's soccer game between Netherlands and Greece will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

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What Fubo plan is FOX Sports 1 on?

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Netherlands vs Greece Match Preview

Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in a Group 2 decider that could determine who tops UEFA Nations League A going into the quarter-finals.

The two sides are locked level on eight points at the summit, making this a straight shootout for top spot. Xavi Hernandez's side have looked sharp in attack but have shipped five goals across their four group matches, a defensive record the squad has openly acknowledged needs to improve.

Frenkie de Jong captains the Netherlands in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk. De Jong, who makes his 71st international appearance, was handed the armband by Xavi, who described him as one of the best midfielders in the world. Donyell Malen is set to lead the attack after a remarkable 2026 at Roma, where he has scored 22 goals and outscored the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe across Europe's top divisions.

Greece arrive in Amsterdam unbeaten in the Nations League, with wins over Germany and Serbia and a 2-2 draw against the Dutch in the first leg. Coach Ivan Jovanovic has spoken openly about targeting higher goals than originally expected when this group campaign began. Vangelis Pavlidis, Christos Tzolis, and Dimitrios Kourbelis have been the driving forces behind that ambition.

Jovanovic has his strongest squad available, while the Netherlands are without van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Brian Brobbey. With Germany five points back in third, the winner here will be firmly in control of the group.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Greece.

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Team News and Injury Latest

Netherlands vs Greece lineups

4-2-3-1
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-4-2
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. TimberJ. TimberJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeT. ReijndersT. ReijndersF. de JongF. de JongJ. VeermanJ. VeermanC. GakpoC. GakpoC. SummervilleC. SummervilleD. MalenD. MalenK. TzolakisK. TzolakisP. RetsosP. RetsosK. MavropanosK. MavropanosK. TsimikasK. TsimikasL. RotaL. RotaC. TzolisC. TzolisK. KaretsasK. KaretsasT. AndroutsosT. Androutsosteam-logoD. KourbelisF. IoannidisF. IoannidisV. PavlidisV. Pavlidis
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
4-2-3-1
Netherlands

Starting XI

Greece

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Hernandez
  • I. Jovanovic

Xavi has 23 players available after Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Brian Brobbey were all ruled out through injury and were not replaced in the squad. Frenkie de Jong captains the side, with the projected XI including Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back four of Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jurrien Timber, and Denzel Dumfries, and a midfield of De Jong, Joey Veerman, and Quinten Timber behind Cody Gakpo, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen.

Greece have no confirmed injuries ahead of the match, though Christos Zafeiris and Manolis Saliakas are suspended. Ivan Jovanovic is expected to name a full-strength side, with the projected XI featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, a back line of Konstantinos Koulierakis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Konstantinos Tsimikas, and Georgios Vagiannidis, and an attacking unit built around Vangelis Pavlidis, Fotis Ioannidis, and Christos Tzolis.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGreece
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
3
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign on October 1, 2026, drawing 2-2 in Athens. Across the last five meetings between the teams, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece once, and two matches have ended level. In European Championship qualification, the Netherlands won 3-0 at home in September 2023 and 1-0 away in October 2023.

NED

NED - Form

MAR
L1-1
GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GRE

GRE - Form

ITA
L0-1
SER
W1-2
GER
W0-1
NED
D2-2
GER
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The Netherlands have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Serbia on October 4, following a 2-2 draw with Greece and a 2-1 away victory in Belgrade. Their only defeat in that run came against Morocco in the World Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Across those five matches, the Netherlands scored eight goals and conceded five.

Greece also carry a two-win, two-draw, one-defeat record into this fixture. They most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on October 4, after drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands and winning 1-0 away in Germany earlier in the group stage. Their sole defeat came in a June friendly against Italy. Greece scored five goals and conceded three across those five matches.

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