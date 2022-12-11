'We too have played a small role' - Scaroni says Milan key to France's World Cup success with 'revitalized' Giroud

- Didn't score in Russia 2018
- Joined Milan in 2021
- Is now shining in Qatar
WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old scored the winning goal as Les Bleus beat England 2-1to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Giroud's goal was his fourth of the tournament, only Kylian Mbappe – who was largely kept quiet against the Three Lions – has more in Qatar.
WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Scaroni said: "Giroud? He's doing very, very well. I think France's qualification is due to him a lot.
"We at Milan have revitalized him a bit. I don't know if I can say it, but I have the impression that with us he has found new motivations which he has also transferred to the national team.
"Let's say that we too have played a small role in the success achieved so far by France".
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud was sold to Milan by Chelsea for just €2m at the age of 34. Since then, he has been a star for the Italian club, even scoring twice on the final day of the season last term as they won Serie A for the first time in 11 years.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? France will now take on Morocco on December 14 with a place in the final against either Croatia or Argentina on the line.