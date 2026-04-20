Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Viktoria Koeln v 1. FC Kaiserslautern - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

Translated by

3rd Division: All broadcast details at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing the matches live on TV or via livestream?

3. Liga

In the 3rd Division, numerous long-established clubs face off every week, ensuring plenty of excitement. SPOX tells you everything you need to know about the match broadcasts.

Probably the most exciting third division in the world. That’s how Germany’s lowest professional league describes itself – and it’s probably right. With numerous traditional clubs, record-breaking attendance figures and a thrilling battle for promotion and relegation, the nation’s third-tier league is a truly special competition. 

Find out on SPOX where you can watch 3. Liga matches live!

Below, you’ll find all the broadcast details at a glance: which channels are showing the matches live on TV and via livestream.

How long does MagentaSport still hold the TV rights?

The division remains exclusively on MagentaSport, Telekom’s sports streaming service, which broadcasts every match live on linear TV and via livestream. The pay-TV platform holds the rights until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Subscriptions start at €7.95 per month.

Additionally, selected matches will be shown on free-to-air TV: regional public-service broadcasters will carry some high-profile fixtures. Check the official websites of WDR, NDR, MDR, BR, SWR and SR for broadcast details.

For live streaming anywhere in the world,consider using NordVPN.

Energie Cottbus CigerciGetty Images

3. Liga broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV or via livestream? – The overview

FactQuick info
OrganiserDFB
Founded2008
Teams

20

Matchdays

38

Record appearance holderRobert Müller (348)
Top goalscorerAnton Fink (136 goals)
Most titles: VfL Osnabrück and Arminia Bielefeld (2 each)VfL Osnabrück and Arminia Bielefeld (two titles each)
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting