2022 World Cup: Why Addo is favourite to lead Ghana to Qatar

Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante Twum has revealed handing the Otto Addo-led Black Stars technical team a new mandate to lead the team to the 2022 World Cup has become priority of the FA.

Ghana are currently without a head coach following last month’s World Cup qualifying play-offs against Nigeria.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Addo, with support from former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton (technical advisor), Aston Villa U19 coach George Boateng (assistant coach) and ex-Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani (assistant coach), was handed an interim task to lead the Black Stars following the sacking of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac on the back of a poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon earlier this year.

“I do not think it will take much time [for an announcement on Ghana’s coaching situation to be made],” Asante Twum told Luv FM.

“They [GFA] are in communication with the individuals concerned, having regular discussions with their employers, and many factors are being considered.

“But, again, the Government of Ghana is the employer of the coach of the Black Stars and here is the case where we had four coaches qualifying us for the World Cup.

“In terms of contractual engagement, a lot will go into it, so it’s tough to discuss these things, so, engagements are still ongoing, and I’m sure we will communicate our position as soon as a decision is made.”

At a meeting between the Black Stars and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo on the team’s victorious return from Nigeria, the head of state implored the GFA to reinstate the four-man interim technical team to their role until at least after the World Cup before taking a substantive decision.

“The president said we should consider taking the four coaches to the World Cup, and this is a very important request he made,” Asante Twum added.

“But the coach is under contract, he is employed, and if we want to engage his services, we need to go back to Dortmund to request for his release as we did earlier.

“We cannot show disrespect to the first gentleman of the land; it is something he has personally spoken about in public and in confidence and meetings with the leadership of the FA, so it is high on the agenda.”

Ghana have been grouped with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the World Cup which runs from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.