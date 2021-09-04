2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles celebrate Liberia victory in style

Kelechi Iheanacho's first-half brace powered Gernot Rohr's side to a comfortable win at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday

Super Eagles have taken to social media to celebrate their 2-0 win over Liberia in their opening 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game.

Kelechi Iheanacho's strikes in the first 45 minutes were enough to help the hosts commence their expedition for a spot in Qatar with a commanding display in Lagos.

Friday's victory pushed the three-time African champions to the top of Group C with three points after Cape Verde settled for a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in their opening fixture on Wednesday.

Football enthusiasts across Nigeria have not hesitated to celebrate the win, however, Rohr's men are also happy with their display in front of home fans as they kicked off their qualifying campaign with a positive result.