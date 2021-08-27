2022 World Cup qualifiers: Slavia Prague’s Dorley leads Liberia squad for Nigeria trip

The Lone Stars have called up 14 foreign-based players and seven home-based stars for next month’s matches

Hatayspor's Mohammed Kamara and Slavia Pague midfielder Oscar Dorley are among the 22 players invited by Liberia for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games in September.

The West Africans will begin their Group C campaign with a trip to the Teslim Balogun Stadium to battle Nigeria on September 3 before hosting Central African Republic three days later.

Liberia are aiming to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in their history after they advanced to the second round of the qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate win over neighbours Sierra Leone.

Dorley is one of the notable stars in Peter Butler's selection after he helped Slavia Prague win the Czech Liga title in the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old midfielder has played seven matches in all competitions this ter,, including four league appearances.

Meanwhile, Hatayspor striker Kamara is among the five new players invited who could make their debut appearance for Liberia in Lagos.

Prior to the announcement of the team list, coach Butler extended his contract to remain with the Lone Stars until at least August 2022.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ashley Williams (RB Linense, Spain), Tommy Sango (LISCR, Liberia), Morlik Keita (Mighty Barrolle, Liberia).

Defenders: Prince Balde (KF Drita, Kosovo), Jeremy Saygbe (RB Linense, Spain), Alvin Maccornel (Watanga, Liberia), Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain, Liberia), Teah Dennis (Monrovia Club Breweries, Liberia), Carlos Williams (Watanga, Liberia).

Midfielders: Abrahim Mohamed Soumaoro (Paeek FC, Cyprus), Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Marcus Macauley (Sahab FC, Jordan), Terrence Tisdell (Kocaelispor, Turkey), Justin Salmon (Degerfor IF, Sweden), David Tweh (Rukh Brest, Belarus), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Abu Kamara (FC Makedonijagjp, North Macedonia).

Forwards: Ayouba Kosiah (NAC Breda II, Netherlands), Kpah Sherman (Kedah Darul Aman FC, Malaysia), Mohammed Kamara (Hatayspor, Turkey), and Van-Dave Harmon (unattached).