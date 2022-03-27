2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Pressure on Nigeria after goalless first leg – Ghana coach Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo insists that Nigeria will be under more pressure in the return fixture of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Addo believes the Black Stars have a better chance of progressing to the World Cup finals in Abuja after they held Augustin Eguavoen’s men to a goalless draw in Kumasi without conceding a goal at home.

Despite the absence of captain Andre Ayew, the Ghana coach rates his team highly for matching up with the "high quality" Super Eagles.

Article continues below

“The Nigerians saw that we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good I think we matched them up," Addo told Caf website.

“They have high-quality players but in all it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot.”

Addo was appointed as the interim head coach of Ghana in February following the country’s disappointing exit in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent coach also commended the Black Stars for dominating the opening minutes of Friday’s game and for playing to his instructions.

“I think the guys did well but under these circumstances, I can say they followed the plan and even though we made some mistakes, they stuck to the plan. We had good positions and good runs," he continued.

"We had good positions, good runs. We created some chances and controlled the game in the first 30 minutes and there were some breaks and some fatigue.

"We couldn't press like we would have wanted to, but in all, it was a deserved draw."