2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Partey under fire from Ghana fans for alleged poor show vs Nigeria
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been slammed by a section of the Black Stars fans for what they felt was a below-par performance against Nigeria in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier on Friday.
The hosts played out a goalless draw against Augustine Eguavoen's men at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the result makes Tuesday's second leg a decisive match in Abuja.
The hosts had come into the match as favourites owing to their good head-to-head record against their rivals. The two nations had met 49 times before and Ghana had won 21, Nigeria 10, while 18 of those matches ended in draws.
It is understandable why the home fans were optimistic of a win. However, Arsenal midfielder Partey is among the players targeted by the supporters who felt the 28-year-old should have done better for the national team.
However, not all fans felt that way and some have come to the defence of the midfielder, saying he played his role as required.
What do you think, was Partey that bad in the game against Nigeria? Drop your opinion below.