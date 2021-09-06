2022 World Cup qualifiers: Egypt sack coach El Badry after Gabon draw

A last-gasp effort from Mostafa Mohamed rescued a point for the Pharoahs who struggled to dominate Sunday's game in Franceville

The Egyptian Football Association has sacked national team head coach Hossam El Badry after their 1-1 draw with Gabon in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match on Sunday.

His dismissal was announced a day after the Pharaohs struggled to grab a point in Franceville, thanks to Mostafa Mohamed’s 90th-minute strike that cancelled out Jim Allevinah’s opener for Gabon.

Despite the dropped points, Egypt remain at the top of Group F with four points after two matches, pending the outcome of Angola and Libya's encounter on Tuesday.

Article continues below

They started their campaign to Qatar 2022 with a 1-0 victory over Angola last Wednesday, with Mohamed Magdy’s fifth-minute penalty separating both teams.

El Badry, who is a retired defender, succeeded Mexico's Javier Aguirre at the helm in September 2019 after the Pharaohs were eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

During his spell with the national team, he helped Egypt qualify for the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon after they maintained a six-game unbeaten streak in their group.

“The Egyptian Football Association decided, in its emergency meeting today, headed by Ahmed Mujahid, president of the federation, to thank the technical and administrative staff of the first national team for the last period he spent in leading the team, wishing all its members success,” read a statement from the EFA website.

The country’s football authorities added that they have started their search for a new coach who will be revealed during the week.

“The Egyptian Football Association also decided to continue its meeting to announce the new technical and administrative staff during the next 48 hours,” it added.

After Sunday's draw, Egypt's next outing is a double-header fixture against North African neighbours Libya in October.

The Mediterranean Knights stunned Gabon with a 2-1 win in their opening game on September 1.