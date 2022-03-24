2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Caf grants Ghana’s stadium request for Nigeria clash

The Confederation of African Football has considered an appeal by the Ghana Football Association to have the Black Stars versus Nigeria World Cup qualification play-off first leg in a capacity filled Baba Yara Stadium.

The Cape Coast Stadium was originally billed to host the African classic on March 25, en route to deciding one of Africa’s five representatives for Qatar 2022.

Nevertheless, the current state of the Cape Coast facility prompted a change in location, with the Confederation of African Football granting a one-match approval for the Kumasi based facility.

Having in mind the importance of the cracker, Caf has told the Ghana football authorities that 40,000 spectators would be allowed to witness the fixture.

“The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has approved Ghana’s request to admit 40,000 spectators for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off first leg match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi,” a statement from the GFA website read.

“This comes after the Ghana Football Association request to play the game in a full capacity stadium following the laid-down rules by Caf.

“The GFA consequently advise all Ghanaians to obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from Caf and Fifa.

“Meanwhile, fans are advised to strictly adhere to the designated spectator and stakeholders entry points and gates for verification of their tickets.”

Caf will have onsite stadium inspections until the day of the match and in the event that some conditions are not met before the match, the financial sanctions will be imposed on Ghana.

Four days after the Fifa World Cup qualifier first leg is played, Nigeria will host the second leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, with the winners on aggregate qualifying for the global football showpiece.

Both countries endured a disappointing outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cameroon.

While the Black Stars got bounced out of the group stage without a win, Augustine Eguavoen’s team were knocked out in the Round of 16 against Tunisia, following a 1-0 loss at the Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua.