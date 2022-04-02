2022 World Cup: Ghana FA boss Okraku pumped up for Uruguay showdown in Qatar

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku believes it is time for the Black Stars to pay Uruguay back for the pain of the 2010 World Cup after the two teams were drawn together for the upcoming 2022 tournament in Qatar.

12 years on from what remains one of the most memorable games in World Cup history, the Black Stars have been handed a chance for revenge after being placed in Group H, which also features Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, and Son Heung-Min’s South Korea.

At South Africa 2010, Ghana suffered a 4-2 quarter-final penalty shoot-out defeat following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, after Luis Suarez’s handball denied the Black Stars a likely match-winner and Asamoah Gyan blasted the resulting spot-kick against the crossbar.

"We believe that it will be revenge time," Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku told BBC Sport Africa on Friday’s draw.

"We thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez. It is very interesting for us to pitch against them again, obviously with fond memories [this time].

"It is important that we all set the record straight."

Ghana are set for a World Cup return after missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia.

At the November 21 - December 18 championship in Qatar, the Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The big showdown with Uruguay then follows on December 2, the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah is confirmed to host the game.

While targeting victory over La Celeste, Ghana will also hope to qualify to the knockout stage to make up for their poor showing at the 2014 World Cup where they suffered first-round elimination.

It was their first time failing to go past the group stage, having made the Round of 16 on their debut at Germany 2006, and gone on to reach the quarter-finals in 2010.