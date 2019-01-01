2020 Chan Qualifying: Burkina Faso deny Ghana, DR Congo thrash Central African Republic

The home-based Black Stars couldn’t make it to the group stage of the competition but the DRC got the job done in style

Burkina Faso once again denied a spot at the African Nations Championship after a goalless game at Stade du 4 Aout on Sunday afternoon.

The home-based Black Stars lost the first-leg in Ghana 1-0, and needed a great performance to turn the tie around.

However, it wasn’t to be and Maxwell Konadu’s troops miss out on successive championships.

Following a 4-1 win over Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo sealed a comfortable 6-1 aggregate success in Kinshasa.

A brace by Joel Beya, as well as goals from Merveille Kikasa and Jackson Muleka carried the hosts to a comfortable win.

Saint-Fort Dimokoyen scored the away side’s consolation strike.

Guinea needed penalties to defeat , after it ended 1-0 after 90 minutes.

The Senegalese won 1-0 in both sides’ first meeting, so the Syli Nationale needed to match to at least match that to have a chance.

They succeeded and having triumphed in the shoot-out, head to the competition billed for in 2020.

In Mali, a 2-0 victory over Mauritania saw the home-based Eagles defeat Al-Murabitun.

Goals from Coulibaly and Sissoko in the 43rd and 84th minutes sealed the routine win.

The reverse fixture finished 0-0, and Mali advance having won the tie.

A Carof Bakoua goal in the 74th minute was enough for Congo-Brazzaville to edge Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides drew 2-2 in the first meeting, so Congo progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, an Anice Badri brace either side of a Moksi equalizer helped to a 2-1 win over Libya.

The Tunisians came into the game in Libya having won the first-leg 1-0, and thereby advance having won the tie 3-1.

defeated Niger, courtesy of a Bedi strike before half-time, but were eliminated as they couldn’t overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat.

Thus, the Elephants lost out 2-1 on aggregate.

In the first game of the day, Lesotho and Zimbabwe played out a goalless draw at the Setsoto Stadium.

The Warriors advance to the championship having won the first-leg 3-1.