2019 SAFF U-18 Championship: India storm into the final at Maldives' cost

The India Colts are set to meet Bangladesh in the final showdown on Sunday

defeated Maldives 4-0 in the second semi-final of the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship at the APF Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday.

Narender Gahlot (7') scored early while Muhammed Rafi (45') ensured that his side went into the break with a two-goal cushion before strikes by substitute Manvir Singh (79') and Ninthoinganba Meetei (81') in the second half.

Aman Chetri started in place of Vikram Pratap Singh as Lalbiakhlua Jongte continued to slot in for Prabhsukhan Gill in between the sticks for .

Minutes after Gurkirat Singh's header from Thoiba Singh's cross from the right and Jeakson Singh's effort from the resultant corner were saved, defender Narender helped Rafi's throw-in with a glancing header to break the deadlock.

Rafi's long throw-ins continued to trouble the Maldives back-line, with India doubling their lead through an ensuing flag-kick turned in by the very player at the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, Ravi Rana forced a save from the Maldives custodian the 67th minute before Jeakson Singh saw his shot from inside the box blocked by a rival defender before India got back into a goalscoring mood.

Manvir Singh, who had earlier replaced Aman Chetri, took advantage of a spill by the Maldives' goalkeeper to extend India's lead in the 79th minute through a Rana corner. Two minutes later and another corner by Rana resulted in another goal courtesy of Meetei's perfect connection from outside the box.

Manvir was presented one more opportunity when the opponents' goalkeeper failed to collect the ball cleanly from Ninthoi's shot at goal in the 87th minute, but the former shot wide.

In the title deciding clash on Sunday, it will be 2015 runners-up India and 2017 runners-up Bangladesh, who defeated Bhutan 4-0 in the other semi-final, while Bhutan and Maldives will lock horns in the third-place match on the same day.

India first XI: Lalbiakhlua Jongte (GK), Muhammed Rafi, Jitendra Singh (C), Narender Gahlot, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Aman Chetri (Vikram Pratap Singh), Givson Singh Moirangthem, Gurkirat Singh, Jeakson Singh Thanoujam, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh

Coach: Floyd Pinto.