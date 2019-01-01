2019 NPFL Awards: Mfon Udoh, Sunusi Ibrahim shower with cash gifts, golden boots

A petrol chemical organisation has decided to recognise both players who netted 10 goals each to emerge as the best strikers last season

Akwa United ’s Mfon Udoh and Nasarawa United forward Ibrahim Sunusi have officially been rewarded with Eunisell Boot Award and a cheque of two million Naira each for emerging joint-highest goal scorers in the 2019 Professional Football League ( ) season.

Udoh and Sunusi netted ten goals each for their respective clubs and were honoured at a colourful award ceremony held in Lagos on Friday night.

Sponsors of the award Eunisell value each goal at a whopping two hundred thousand Naira while the player with the highest number of goals at the end of a particular season claims the top prize.

It is the first time that two players have emerged winners of the award in the same season.

The award was instituted by the energy firm last season with former striker, Junior Lokosa winning the award and a cash prize of N3,800,000 after scoring 19 goals for his side.

With the 2019 award, Mfon Udoh becomes the first player in the history of NPFL to win the league top scorer award twice.

He also set a record for the highest number of goals scored in a football season with 23 goals while playing for in the 2013/2014 NPFL season.