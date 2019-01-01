€120m Man City & PSG target Florentino signs new Benfica contract

The midfielder has extended to 2024 and doubles his release clause, meaning Europe's big guns will have to dig deep for his signature in the future

Florentino Luis has signed a new contract with , which doubles his release clause from €60 million to €120m (£107m/$136m).

The highly-regarded defensive midfielder had emerged as a summer transfer target for and Paris St-Germain but will instead stay with the Portuguese champions.

Benfica had been concerned about the prospect of losing Florentino ahead of time, with his release clause set tantalisingly low, but succeeded in agreeing terms with the 19-year-old on the first day of pre-season, July 1.

Forward Joao Felix is all set to join imminently - the club who earlier this summer lodged a €126m (£113m/$143m) offer to sign the Portuguese - and Benfica were determined to hang on to their other academy crown jewel this summer.

Florentino, whose previous deal extended through to 2023, has signed new terms to 2024.

The Benfica youth product established himself in the Benfica team in the second half of the season, with nine Primeira Liga starts, as his club reclaimed the Portuguese title from .

Manchester City have kept track of his progress and he was seen as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho in Pep Guardiola’s midfield. However, Atleti’s Rodri is the immediate priority in that position .

Adrien Rabiot’s free transfer to has been confirmed and PSG had been in the market for a midfield replacement. Florentino is also admired at Parc des Princes.

, meanwhile, are building for the future under new coach Paulo Fonseca and sporting director Gianluca Petrachi and had looked at Florentino as a potential centrepiece in their revival.

Florentino has been a mainstay in the Portuguese national youth setup, being part of the winning UEFA European Under-17 Championship team in 2016 and the European Under-19 Championship team in 2018, and appearing in the team of the tournament at each of those competitions.