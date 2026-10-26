Real Madrid put Kylian Mbappe in the spotlight! French superstar travels to London for Ballon d'Or ceremony as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham stay away

Real Madrid have sent a targeted delegation to London for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, placing Kylian Mbappe front and centre of their presence. While the French forward has made the trip to England, notable heavyweights Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham have opted to remain in the Spanish capital.
Mbappe leads the charge in London
Mbappe has officially touched down in London as he looks to secure the first Ballon d'Or of his illustrious career. The French forward, who has long been destined for the game's top individual prize, was pictured arriving alongside his family and a select group of Real Madrid representatives.
The 25-year-old enters the gala following a sensational match-winning performance against Barcelona. The striker proved his worth on the big stage by netting both goals in a 2-1 Clásico victory at Camp Nou just 24 hours prior to his flight. Despite Madrid's collective struggles in the title race last term, Mbappe's personal statistics remained world-class, having scored 42 goals across 44 matches during the 2025-26 campaign. He also enjoyed a prolific 2026 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals.
Vinicius and Bellingham remain in Spain
In a surprising development, both Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham chose not to join the official flight to London. Both players were instrumental in Real Madrid's successes over the past eighteen months and were considered leading candidates for the main award. Their decision to stay behind has raised eyebrows across the footballing world, especially as the club usually maintains a significant presence at these high-profile events. Instead, the spotlight will be shared among a smaller group of players who have made the journey to the Palladium Theatre.
The official Madrid party is being led by legendary former striker and current director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño. According to Diario AS, the group includes Marc Cucurella, who is nominated for the men’s prize, and young talent Yan Diomande, who is a finalist for the Kopa Trophy.
Final preparations for the gala
The Madrid delegation reached London on Monday morning via a private flight, as confirmed by El Chiringuito TV. Upon arrival, the players and staff were scheduled to check into the Marriott Grosvenor Hotel to rest before the evening’s festivities. The Palladium Theatre will host the world's footballing elite as the 70th edition of the ceremony unfolds, with Mbappe expected to be one of the most sought-after figures on the red carpet throughout the night.
While Mbappe is the headline act for Los Blancos, the competition for the main prize remains incredibly tight. The Frenchman is expected to face a stern challenge from Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and England captain Harry Kane.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.