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Mohamed Saeed
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'We don't like it when people lie!' - Alex Baena defends Luis de la Fuente over Lamine Yamal treatment ahead of England clash

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Alex Baena has strongly defended Luis de la Fuente’s management of Lamine Yamal, insisting the Barcelona sensation receives no special privileges despite the noise surrounding his recent absence. The Atletico Madrid midfielder addressed the media alongside his manager as Spain prepares for a high-stakes Nations League encounter against England at the Metropolitano.

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Baena shuts down Yamal privilege claims

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Baena has moved to silence growing whispers regarding preferential treatment for Barcelona starlet Yamal. The midfielder, now playing his club football at Atletico Madrid, insisted that the teenager's recent absence from the squad was entirely due to physical issues rather than any unique status within the group.

"Yes, but he has not had privileges. He finished with discomfort at the Metropolitano, he has had tests and that's it. If at some point there has to be special treatment, all the players would understand it," Baena explained at a press conference before England clash. The midfielder also played down the external hype, suggesting that the media storm does not reflect the reality inside the dressing room. "We have to understand that we have never had a player with Lamine's impact. But I think Luis would have done it with everyone. It's more the noise from outside than what is experienced inside," he added.

De la Fuente hits back at 'lying' critics

De la Fuente joined the defensive front, expressing his frustration with the narrative that has developed around his squad management. The Spain boss confirmed that Yamal is now in peak physical condition and ready to contribute against the Three Lions.

"I’m not angry, really. If I were to get angry about this… I simply said that it bothers me when the truth isn’t told. Surely, everyone here feels that way. We don't like it when people lie. That’s all. Having said that, Lamine is fantastic. We would do the whole process again. He’s made a perfect recovery, and the welcome he and Mikel received was spectacular. Two more members of our family together, and we’re happy that they’re doing so well," the coach remarked.

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Battle for Nations League supremacy

The upcoming clash between Spain and England is being billed as a meeting of the two most dominant forces in international football today. Baena did not hold back in his assessment of the opposition, acknowledging that the English squad possesses world-class talent and the current individual pinnacle of the sport.

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Speaking on the official social media channels of the La Roja, Baena noted: "I think England and we are the two teams that are in the best form. It is a great team, with a great coach, great players and also the Ballon d'Or." He specifically warned about the threat posed by Kane and Jude Bellingham, describing them as the best in their respective positions. Baena urged his teammates to be wary of their verticality and attacking prowess as Spain looks to maintain its historic unbeaten run.

History on the line at the Metropolitano

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Beyond the tactical battle, Spain is chasing further records under De la Fuente’s guidance. The team has managed a staggering sequence of matches without defeat, establishing themselves as the most consistent side in the nation's history.

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Despite already securing their place in the quarter-finals, there is no intention of slowing down. De la Fuente dismissed any notions of playing for a draw, stating that his side is obsessed with treating every game like a final to continue their winning momentum.

Baena reflected on his own growth during this successful era, acknowledging that he has reached the best form of his career after early criticisms. "I think it is understandable that people criticized the decision to take me. I have always recognized that it was not my best season. The coach has always trusted me and I have always given 100%. I also do a lot of group work. It is true that the World Cup helped me make a click that I couldn't and now I am in the best moment of my career," he confessed.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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