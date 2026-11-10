Injury blow for Zinedine Zidane! Marcus Thuram withdraws from France squad as Inter star's absence opens door for teenage sensation

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France have been rocked by the withdrawal of Marcus Thuram ahead of their upcoming Nations League double-header against Italy and Turkey. The Inter forward has been forced to pull out of Zinedine Zidane's squad after failing to recover from a muscular issue sustained in Serie A action.

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Frustration for Inter star as hamstring issue lingers

Thuram’s hopes of making an impact during the international break have been dashed after the Inter striker was officially ruled out of France's upcoming fixtures. The 29-year-old forward reported for duty at Clairefontaine on Monday but was clearly struggling with a physical ailment that originated during his domestic duties in Italy. The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed that the player is suffering from a lingering problem in his right hamstring, an injury that was first picked up during Inter's recent 2-0 league victory over Como.

Despite arriving at the national team base with the intention of participating, Thuram was unable to take part in the main training session on Monday and was restricted to individual recovery work. "This persistent discomfort prevented him from taking part in training this Monday, and he remained in treatment," the FFF stated in an official release. Following a night of monitoring and further medical evaluations on Tuesday morning, it became clear that the player would not be fit to feature in either of the two matches scheduled for this window, as first reported by Dounia Mesli. As a result, the medical staff reached a consensus to release him back to his club for further rehabilitation.

Zidane turns to youth as Kroupi receives maiden call

The absence of Thuram is a significant blow for Zidane, who is currently navigating the early stages of his tenure as Les Bleus' head coach. Thuram, who has earned 35 caps for his country, was eager to prove his worth after missing out on the September squad. With the Inter man heading back to Milan, the coaching staff has acted quickly to fill the void. In a move that highlights Zidane’s willingness to blood new talent, teenage sensation Eli Junior Kroupi has been handed his first senior international call-up. The youngster's inclusion reflects a growing trend of integrating the next generation into the senior setup.

"In the absence of improvement this morning, and after examinations, in agreement with Inter and the player, the medical staff of the Bleus decided to put him back at the disposal of his club," the FFF added. This official confirmation, marks the end of Thuram's involvement for this period. While Kroupi prepares to join the group, Steve Ngoura has been drafted in temporarily from the youth ranks to ensure training numbers remain optimal before the full squad transition is complete.

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Defensive reshuffle follows Kalulu withdrawal

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Thuram is not the only player from the Italian top flight to be struck down by the injury curse during this international window. France have also lost the services of Pierre Kalulu, who suffered a similar fate following a high-intensity clash between Fiorentina and Juventus.

Italy Matches Italy vs France Fubo

To cover for Kalulu’s absence, Zidane has turned to Saël Kumbedi, a decision that has sparked significant interest given the player's current club situation in the French second tier. The injury crisis has forced a rapid reorganization of the defensive and offensive units just days before a crucial Nations League fixture. France are set to travel to Milan to face the Azzurri before hosting Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday. With two senior figures now sidelined, the pressure will fall on the newcomers and the remaining veterans to maintain the high standards expected under the leadership of a footballing icon like Zidane during this transitional phase for the national team.