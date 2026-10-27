Major Chelsea blow! Joao Pedro ruled out for weeks with a thigh injury as Xabi Alonso confirms striker will miss Liverpool clash

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Chelsea have been hit with a significant setback ahead of their midweek Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool, with Xabi Alonso confirming that Joao Pedro is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian forward was a surprise omission from the squad that faced Tottenham at the weekend and is now expected to miss several weeks of action.

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Alonso provides update on Joao Pedro layoff

The Blues’ attacking options have been significantly depleted following the news that Pedro will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian striker, who has become a focal point of Alonso’s tactical setup at Stamford Bridge, missed the recent London derby defeat against Tottenham after picking up a problem during Friday's training session.

Fans were left searching for answers when the teamsheets were released, and the subsequent 2-0 loss highlighted how much the team missed his presence in the final third. Alonso initially hoped the issue might be minor, but recent medical assessments have suggested a more prolonged period of recovery is required for the former Watford man.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Anfield, Alonso offered a clearer picture of the striker's fitness status. "He has an injury of his thigh and he is going to be out for a few weeks," Alonso said . "Let’s see how many. We don’t want to predict on that, but he is not ready for the next games." The timing could hardly be worse for Chelsea, who are entering a congested period of the domestic season where squad depth will be tested to its limits.

Striker shortage highlights tactical concerns

Chelsea’s struggles without Pedro have already been documented this season, with the side failing to find their rhythm in matches where he has been absent. The Blues have suffered defeats in both games where Pedro was missing, including the disappointing results against Brentford and Spurs. Against Tottenham, Morgan Rogers was tasked with filling the void in a central role, but he struggled to influence the game and appeared peripheral for long stretches.

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Despite the obvious impact of Pedro's absence, Alonso remains confident that the rest of his players can step up to the challenge in the coming weeks. "At the moment has some liquid, so we have to do some tests to know how big the injury is. It's disappointing, but we need to carry on," Alonso stated. He later reinforced this stance by adding, "Yeah, for sure. This is why you build a squad. For sure, some players are important but this can happen."

Triple fitness boost ahead of Anfield trip

While the news regarding Pedro is undoubtedly negative, there is some positive light at the end of the tunnel for the Chelsea faithful regarding other members of the squad. Alonso confirmed that he will be bolstered by the return of several key figures who are ready to feature in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Liverpool.

Specifically, the head coach confirmed that Emmanuel Emegha, Danny Welbeck, and Estevao will all be part of the traveling party heading to Merseyside. These inclusions will offer Alonso different tactical dimensions as he looks to mastermind a victory at Anfield. Welbeck’s experience could be vital in a high-pressure cup environment, while Emegha and Estevao provide the youthful exuberance and pace that might be required to unsettle the Liverpool defense.