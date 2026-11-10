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Mohamed Saeed

Barcelona move on the cards? - Pedro Porro breaks silence on Camp Nou interest after Joan Laporta admiration

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Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has admitted he is flattered by ongoing transfer interest from Barcelona as the Catalan giants search for a long-term solution at right-back. The Spanish international, who solidified his status as one of the world's elite defenders during the 2026 World Cup, has become a primary target for president Joan Laporta. Despite his commitment to Spurs, the 27-year-old’s recent comments suggest the lure of a return to La Liga remains a significant factor for his future.

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Flattered by Catalan interest

The rise of Porro has not gone unnoticed at the highest levels of European football, with the defender now widely regarded as a premier talent in his position. Following a summer where both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly made enquiries, the former Sporting CP man has addressed the speculation surrounding a move to the Blaugrana.

While he remains under contract in North London until 2031, the links to the Camp Nou continue to intensify as Hansi Flick's side looks to bolster their defensive options. Porro’s stock has never been higher, particularly after his instrumental role in Spain's recent international triumphs, making him one of the most sought-after commodities in the transfer market.

Speaking about the reports connecting him with the five-time European champions, the right-back acknowledged the prestige that comes with such attention. "Yes, of course it is a compliment. When one of the best clubs in the world is interested in you, or at least that is what they say, it is always good, because it surely means I am doing my job well. I have to continue on the same path," he told SPORT.

Porro also responded to revelations that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a personal admirer of his playing style, adding: "I hadn't seen it. It's also a compliment on his part. As I said before, it's good that, for example, the president of another club that is not mine values your work. It surely means that I'm doing things well."

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Commitment to the Tottenham project

Despite the high-profile interest from his homeland, Porro remains focused on his responsibilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reflecting on his current situation in England, Porro stated: "Simply, as I already said, I have a contract with my club and I am very happy there. I also have to respect it. Obviously, football is like that: things come out, rumors come out, but now I am focused on the national team and then we will see."

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When asked about Spurs' recent struggles, he noted: "Yes, it's hard. It hurts me to see my team, which has always competed in high positions, in this situation. But everything is part of a new project. The manager arrived last year, when there were seven games left. This year we haven't started in the best possible way, but we are picking up a slightly more positive dynamic, and that's good. Hopefully we can continue to go up."

Ambition and connections with Lamine Yamal

Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images

Despite the high-profile interest from his homeland, Porro remains focused on his responsibilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Reflecting on his current situation in England, Porro stated: "Simply, as I already said, I have a contract with my club and I am very happy there. I also have to respect it. Obviously, football is like that: things come out, rumors come out, but now I am focused on the national team and then we will see."

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When asked about Spurs' recent struggles, he noted: "Yes, it's hard. It hurts me to see my team, which has always competed in high positions, in this situation. But everything is part of a new project. The manager arrived last year, when there were seven games left. This year we haven't started in the best possible way, but we are picking up a slightly more positive dynamic, and that's good. Hopefully we can continue to go up."

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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