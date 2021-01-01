Transfers
News
Live Scores
Teams
All Teams
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester United
United States
Mexico
Manchester City
Liverpool
Arsenal
Chelsea
Bayern München
Borussia Dortmund
PSG
Juventus
Atlético Madrid
Internazionale
Milan
Argentina
Brazil
England
Spain
Tables
Leagues & Cups
All Leagues & Cups
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Primera División
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
MLS
Liga MX
FIFA Club World Cup
FA Cup
League Cup
Copa del Rey
Coppa Italia
WC Qualification Europe
WC Qualification South America
Friendlies
NWSL
Women's Super League
UEFA Women's Champions League
FIFA 22
NXGN
Shop
TikTok
English
Pick Your Language
Pick Your English Edition
Back
Other English editions
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
Português
Türkçe
Việt Nam
العربية
ไทย
한국어
日本語
简体中文
繁體中文
Back
Back
English global
Other English editions
Australia
Bahrain
Cameroon
Ghana
India
Ireland
Kenya
Kuwait
Malaysia
Nigeria
Oman
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Africa
Tanzania
Uganda
UK
United Arab Emirates
USA
Live Scores
West Ham United
WHU
Today
14:45
0 - 0
Manchester City
MCI
London Stadium
Preview
Lineups
Details
News
Videos
Details
Preview
Lineups
Details
News
Videos
West Ham United v Manchester City Live Commentary,
10/27/21
Brought to you by
Match Stats
Possession
17%
82%
0
0
Shots Off Target
Shots On Target
0
0
Total Passes
5
23
More
Heatmap
Touch Map
Commentary
3'
It's a cagey start to the game as both sides see attacks peter out.
1'
The visitors kick us off and we are underway.
The two sides make their way onto the pitch.
Visiting boss Pep Guardiola brings in seven changes from the beating of Wycombe in the last round with the likes of Stones and Palmer coming into the starting lineup while Foden drops to the bench.
Home manager David Moyes makes three changes with Cresswell, Soucek and Vlasic coming in while Bowen drops to the bench and Ryan Fredericks and Alex Kral miss out completely.
SUBS: Joao Cancelo, Scott Carson, Ruben Dias, Samuel Edozie, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Ayemeric Laporte, Rodri.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Zackary Steffen; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne; Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez.
SUBS: Darren Randolph, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Daniel Chesters, Vladimir Coufal, Pablo Fornals, Kurt Zouma.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek; Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko; Nikola Vlasic.
The Citizens are third in the league and are through to this round of the competition having beaten League One side Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 in the previous round. They've won this competition the last four seasons in a row.
The Hammers are through to this stage of the cup after beating Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford with an early Manuel Lanzini goal. They also sit fourth in the Premier League having won six of their nine games this season.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Round of 16 EFL Cup clash between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium.
facebook
twitter
reddit
copy
Comments
(
0
)
Close
Commentary