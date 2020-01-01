Nongdamba Naorem and Papa Diawara stole the limelight with impressive performances...

romped to a 3-0 victory over NEROCA in at the Kuman Lampak Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Goals from Nongdamba Naorem (27'), Papa Diawara (53') and Komron Tursunov (90+3') sealed the three points for Bagan against. Bagan's quality was too much to handle for the Manipuri-side.

Gift Raikhan made a single alteration to the side that registered a narrow 1-0 victory over in their previous with Ronald Singh coming in place of Yawo Sekle.

Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna once again preferred not to tweak with the winning combination as he chose to stick to the same starting XI for the fifth consecutive match.

The heavyweights started the match in their usual stride, dominating possession and using the right flank to weave their attacks. They could have drawn first blood as early as the second minute when Dhanachandra Singh's long throw-in was headed towards goal by Papa Diawara, but his effort was too feeble to trouble Marvin Phillip.

VP Suhair and Ashutosh Mehta have forged a great partnership between them and their understanding was once again on display. It was a delight to watch their quick give-and-goes and through balls which kept asking serious questions on NEROCA's defence.

The Mariners did not have to wait long for the opener as Naorem put his side in front with his second goal of the season. It was a well-constructed move with Naorem finding Beitia inside the box. The Spaniard played out wide to Dhanachandra with his first touch and the former defender put in a low cross. Phillip parried it away but the rebound fell for the ' loanee who made no mistake from close-range.

The best chance of the half for NEROCA came off a free-kick floated in by Zoedingliana Ralte but Boubacar Diarra made a mess of it when he failed to nod it into an empty net in spite of being unmarked.

It took just eight minutes in the second half for Mohun Bagan to once again break NEROCA's resistance and score their insurance goal. Naorem skipped past Ronald Singh and crossed a delicious ball for Diawara who was left unmarked and the Senegalese headed past Phillip with ease.

Komron Tursunov also registered his name on the scoresheet late into stoppage-time after PM Britto split open NEROCA's defence with an incisive through ball.

Mohun Bagan consolidated their position at the top with 20 points from nine matches and will return to action against Chennai City on January 31.





