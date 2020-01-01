The Goans, in their penultimate game of the league stage, made a strong case for themselves in the hunt for the top spot

(36 points) went three points clear above at the top of the (ISL) 2019-20 standings after a 5-2 win over FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday.

Rowllin Borges (18') and Bipin Singh (57') attempted a comeback against the home side while Mohammed Rafique (87') turned one into his own goal but not before the damage was already done by Ferran Corominas (20', 80'), Hugo Boumous (37') and Jackichand Singh (39').

The Gaurs interim coach Clifford Miranda had made no alterations to his side that drubbed Hyderabad 4-1 and had Edu Bedia back from suspension on the bench.

For the visitors, Modou Sougou returned from suspension to replace the suspended Amine Chermiti while Jorge Costa made two other changes by bringing in Bidyananda Singh and Bipin in place of Sourav Das and Raynier Fernandes.

After no real threat in front of goal in the initial minutes, the 18th minute brought about the opening goal from a melee inside the Goa box. Subhasish Bose laid the ball off for Borges and the Goan's shot took a deflection off the heel of Mandar Rao Dessai that deceived Mohammad Nawaz in goal.

And just two minutes later, Corominas blasted the ball into the net to equalise after Jackichand's cross was brought down by Boumous and fed to the Spanish striker.

Carlos Pena headed a Brandon Fernandes flag-kick across the face of goal where Boumous got ahead of Pratik Chowdhary to head in Goa's second, moments before the Frenchman initiated a move from which Corominas found the run of Jackichand inside the box for the winger to flick past Amrinder Singh.

The Goan defense uncharacteristically stood as mere spectators as Borges was allowed to pull back a pass for Bipin who struck the ball past Nawaz to make it 3-2 in the 57th minute.

The 68th minute saw a shot by Boumous blocked by Chowdhary before Corominas plugged in from Boumous' pass in the box in the 80th minute.

If that was not enough, Rodrigues' shot came off Rafique and rolled into his own net in the 87th minute to complete the goal-fest.